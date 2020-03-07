|
|
Bertha Maese Gallegos
Bertha Maese Gallegos, 86, passed away into the infinite love of Christ on March 4, 2020 at the Haciendas at Grace Village.
Born in Mesilla, NM on January 7, 1934 to Maximo and Urbana Maese. Bertha was deeply proud of New Mexico's beauty and of Mesilla in particular. She was a Las Cruces High School 1953 graduate and honored to participate in "New Mexico Girls State" her senior year. She took every opportunity to remain in contact and giggle with her high school friends over the years.
Learning was very important in all aspects of her life. She encouraged others to do so as well. Holy Scripture inspired her throughout each chapter of her life. The simple wisdom passed on by her father "Dios por delante" was a simple prayer that anchored her daily life.
Bertha was a very devoted mother foremost and aspired to live up to the ideals held among her most favorite Bible passages, e.g., Psalm 23 as well as prayers, i.e., St. Frances de Assisi Prayer. She was resilient and tried to live up to such ideals inspired so many other to do the same. She loved her garden, geraniums specifically, often gently covering her potted flowers with blankets on cold nights…the same way she tucked her children into bed when they were young. She adored each of her grandchildren with a passion and held them and their heart's desires, the dreams they have for their own lives, very close to her heart and soul. Watching them and her great-grandchildren play, especially at Easter with confetti eggs, brought her absolute delight. She never missed a chance to say "YES" to a good laugh, a chance to dance, and as well as a trip to the ocean or desert.
She deeply loved her community of dear friends and spiritual family at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral and the Holy Cross Retreat House. She joined the Our Lady of Guadalupe Secular Franciscan Third Order on December 12, 1963 and remained active even in her final days. Visiting the sick and home bound was her private ministry while at IHM. During her final weeks she attended Mass, literally in her hospital bed while at Mesilla Valley Hospice, finding great comfort and peace in the sacred Mass.
She is preceded in death by her hard-working husband of 31 years, Jose Rosa Gallegos, who generously provided for her and their seven children long after he passed on. His devotion provided her the means to live at home, as she desired, the vast majority of her life. Her brothers, Alfonso (Genoeva) and Benjamin (Martha) Maese preceded her in death - she would often chuckle saying, "oh boy, it looks like I'm next."
Bertha is survived by a very large and extended family, who loved her deeply and remain inspired by her example: Nieces Martha, Lydia, Patsy, and Cynthia all of Southern California; nephew Jorge (deceased) and Raymundo; son Max Gallegos of Austin, TX (Nancy Moore) daughter Cassandra, step-daughter Ysenia; daughter Maria Herrera and late husband Paul and their children David, Joshua (Angelica) and Renee (Orlando) ; daughter Ana Martinez and late husband Glen and their children Stephanie and Joseph (Josephine); daughter Leonor Montoya and husband Larry and their daughter Maribel; son Jose and wife Marie and their children, Julian, Jonah and Isabelle; son Gene and husband Kyle Schoenberger of Albuquerque; daughter Alicia Montoya and husband Joseph and their daughters, Emilee and Clairissa. She is survived by all the spouses of her grandchildren including ten great grandchildren. Bertha always prayed for each family member and extended family member, every morning and night, praying a blessing upon them regardless of time or distance, "God bless you from the very top of your head to the very bottom of your feet and may He guide you in all you do." Peace on earth and in every home was among her deepest hopes.
Bertha's "Resurrection Celebration" acknowledging her life and faith begins Thursday March 12, 2020 with an all-night wake hosted by the Franciscan Third Order. All family and friends are welcomed to arrive when you can and leave when you must. A wake will be in the Chapel at Holy Cross Retreat House, 600 Holy Cross Rd, Mesilla Park, NM 88047, starting at 6 p.m. with the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. The wake will continue through the night and end at 9 a.m., Friday morning. Friends and family are welcome to use the time to share stories, prayers and memories. Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday March 13 in the Chapel at Holy Cross Retreat House with the burial following at the San Albino Parish Cemetery where her remains will be laid to rest at the foot of her parents. After the burial, a joyous celebration will be held at the Holy Cross Retreat House.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020