Bertha S. Dominguez
Mesquite - On Wednesday, April 29, 2020 our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece and cousin, BERTHA SANCHEZ DOMINGUEZ, age 60, of Mesquite entered eternal life at Sierra Hospital in El Paso, Texas. Born on December 24, 1959 in El Paso, to Isaac and Felicitas Sanchez Dominguez, Bertha graduated from Gadsden High School in 1979 and was employed as an administrative assistant for the family owned farm and dairy business. Bertha was part of the catholic church and she enjoyed traveling, fishing, and late-night dinners with family and friends. All who knew her were better off having had the pleasure of knowing her because she was such a wonderful and caring person. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Survivors include her farther, Isaac Dominguez Sr; three brothers, George Dominguez (Virginia), Isaac Dominguez Jr. (Rita), and Javier Dominguez (Lisa) all of Mesquite. Other survivors include aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bertha was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Felicitas S. Dominguez.
At her request cremation will take place and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 8 to May 10, 2020