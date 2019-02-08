Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Veterans Park
Roadrunner Parkway
June 8, 1933 - December 18. 2018


Message from Betty - Eternity is timeless. I wish family & friends to know that I love them. Love is eternal and we are grateful for all the joys (and Lessons) we had together here on earth, where we are all really just visiting. After all, we are spiritual beings, in earthy bodies for a short time.
The day of death will be a glorious day for me and I want those remaining here on earth to celebrate also- every day until we can celebrate together again.
Understand that I will miss enjoying being with all of you and that your diversity has lent itself to me for a very interesting view of life here on earth. I am eternally grateful to God for each and every one of you and want to thank you for all your actions of love and thoughtfulness in our time together here. May he watch over you as he has for me, and Bless each and every one of you for all you do in your lives. We will be together again. But for now I'm "outta here". Love you all.

Celebration of Life
A public invitation to all to come out and enjoy each other, who were touched by Betty
Hosted by Kevin and Debbie Ferguson, Bobbie McAlister, Jimmy and Megan Slone
Saturday, February 9th from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Veterans Park Roadrunner Parkway
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 8, 2019
