La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Las Cruces - Betty Jane Mickelson was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Arthur and Flossie Mickelson on December 9, 1931. She attended school in Deerfield. She married Bob Lester on April 14, 1950. Betty attended Sonoma Springs Covenant Church and was a prayer warrior and was a woman of great faith. She enjoyed baking and had the gift of hospitality.

Betty had 6 children; Son, Rick Lester; Daughter, Debbie McIntosh - Married to Bob; Son, Randy Lester; Daughter, Cindy Griffin- Married to Neal; Daughter, Christine Kramer- Married to Clayton; and Daughter, Kimberly Lerma- Married to Carlos.

Betty had 11 grandchildren; Trina & Ryan Lester, Kimberly Hamrick- Married to Ken, Cindy Fuller- Married to Charles, Bobbie & Drew Lester, Jennifer Kayser- Married to Shad, Clayton Kramer Jr., Carlos Lerma Jr.- Married to Kayla, Kristi Knapp- Married to Perry and Joshua Lerma- Married to Nicole.

Betty also had many great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Betty had 5 sisters; Dorothy Shutterly, Eileen Gossett, Patricia Berger, Grace Burkeland and Bonnie Kingswan.

Betty went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 11, 2019. She passed away at home, surrounded by family.

Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 16, 2019
