Betty (Beba) Jane Prather Pettit
Our beautiful loving angel mom, grandma Betty (Beba) Jane Prather Pettit has been taken to Heaven with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, she passed peacefully at her home in Las Cruces, NM on Saturday January 4th 2020
She is proceeded in death by her loving husband AC (Buddy) Pettit, her oldest daughter Debra (Debbie) Pettit Glass, who just passed on April 4th, 2019, her parents Thom and Mildred Prather, sister Willie Mae Sloan, brother n law Mack Sloan, three brothers Billy and John Prather and George White, sister n law Joyce Pettit Gerber Bragg, and niece Cindy Gerber.
Betty is survived by her son Andrew (Andy) Pettit, wife Kathy Pettit, daughter Sandra Pettit Portillo, son n law Oscar Portillo, son n law David Glass
Grandchildren, Oscar Portillo Jr, (wife Martha), Matthew Portillo, Jason Pettit Glass, (wife Diana), Brandi Glass Longoria (husband David), and Ryan Pettit
Great grandchildren Matthew Portillo Jr, Makayla, Benjamin, Damion Glass
Nieces and nephews, Thom Sloan, Audrey Sloan Hubbard, Bobby Sloan, Gwenda Gerber Leydendecker, and Andy Gerber
Betty was born in El Paso Tx on January 27, 1933 and raised in La Mesa, NM, married her high school sweetheart Buddy Pettit after graduating from Gadsden High School moved to San Diego, CA then Buckeye Az, finally moving back to Anthony, NM where they raised their children, worked hard and became owners and founders of Pettit Farms & Nursery, Nutcracker Suite in addition to the famous Beba's place where Betty's delicious pecan pie and brisket were served up to so many. Betty lived 86 great years led a full life as she walked this earth she was the most beautiful loving soul with unselfish love for everyone who crossed her path, she also was active in her community serving Anthony Chamber of Commerce, Anthony Rodeo Club, volunteered at Providence Memorial Hospital in addition belonged to local Beta Sigma Phi sorority chapter right up to her passing also helped out with many other groups.
Our family would like to Thank her sorority sisters for all their loving help and support through this difficult year, as well as so many friends and family too many to mention you know who you are. To Father Daniel of St Luke's Episcopal Church and its members for always being available for our family and Mom. Thank You to Sierra Hospice of Las Cruces for helping in the care of Our beloved Betty through her last days with us.
Mom, grandma, Betty you will be deeply missed you are now our Angel watching over us always in our hearts forever.
A celebration of Betty (Beba's) life will be held Saturday January 11th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. St Luke's Episcopal Church 7050 Mc Nutt Rd La Union, NM with reception to follow all are welcome.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces,NM 88005. To send the family condolences visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020