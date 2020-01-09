Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St Luke's Episcopal Church
7050 Mc Nutt Rd
La Union, NM
Betty Jane Prather "Beba" Pettit

Betty Jane Prather "Beba" Pettit Obituary
Betty (Beba) Jane Prather Pettit

Betty (Beba) Jane Prather Pettit

January 27, 1933 - January 4, 2020

Our beautiful loving angel mom, grandma Betty has been taken to Heaven Betty Jane Prather passed on Saturday January 4th 2020. She is proceeded in death by her loving husband AC (Buddy) Pettit, her oldest daughter Debra(Debbie) Pettit Glass who just passed on April 3rd 2019, her parents Thom and Mildred Prather, sister Willie Mae Sloan brother n law Mack Sloan, sister n law Joyce Pettit Gerber Bragg and niece Cindy Gerber

Betty is survived by her Son Andrew (Andy) Pettit daughter n law Kathy Pettit, daughter Sandra Pettit Portillo son n law Oscar Portillo and son n law David Glass grandchildren, Oscar Jr (wife Martha) & Matthew Portillo, Jason Pettit Glass (wife Diana), Brandi Glass Longoria (husband David), Ryan Pettit, great grandchildren Matthew Portillo Jr., Kayleb Longoria, Makayla, Benjamin, Damion Glass. Nieces and nephews, Audrey Sloan Hubbard, Thom Sloan, Bobby Sloan, Gwenda Leyendecker Gerber, and Andy Gerber.

A celebration of our beloved Betty ( Beba's) life will be held Saturday January 11th,2020 at 11:00 a.m. St. Lukes Episcopal Church 7050 Mc Nutt Rd. La Union, NM with reception to follow all are welcome.

Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
