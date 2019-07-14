|
|
Betty Jean Osborn
Las Cruces - Betty Jean (Garber) Osborn, age 95, passed away on July 11, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Betty was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 4, 1924. Her parents were Samuel Garber and Vivian Frances Umbarger. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip Stanley Osborn, son Philip Stanley Osborn II, and great- grandson Vaughn Aldrich Lujan.
She is survived by her children, Judith (Lance) Lujan, Linda Hutton, and Scott Osborn (Donna Ruth). She had 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, Master quilter, baker, pilot and tough as nails. Betty was a Past Matron of Eastern Star #96, Herington, Kansas, a member of the Quilt Guild of Las Cruces and a volunteer at Conley Elementary School. She was a resident of Good Samaritan Village for 17 years. She will be missed.
Interment will be at a later date in Cookson, Oklahoma.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 14, 2019