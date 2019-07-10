Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Betty Seago
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
5301 Cortez Drive
Betty Jean S. Seago


1934 - 2019
Betty Jean S. Seago Obituary
Betty Jean S. Seago

Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, BETTY JEAN SULLIVAN SEAGO, age 84, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Jim Wood Home in Hatch with her husband at her side. She was born August 18, 1934 in Hart, Texas to Houston Harvey and Jonnie Bell Sullivan. Betty devoted her life to her loving husband, children, grandchildren and friends.

Those left to mourn her passing include her husband of sixty-seven years, C.W. Seago; two daughters, Jackie Marable of T or C and Marsha Blevins of Grants; a brother, Harvey Sullivan of Plano, Texas. Other survivors include six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

Betty requested cremation. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5301 Cortez Drive, with Pastor Doug Cowan, officiating.

In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Youth Group in Betty's memory.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 10, 2019
