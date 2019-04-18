|
Betty Jo Ferm
Las Cruces - Betty Jo Ferm, 86, peacefully passed away April 11, 2019 at her home in Las Cruces, NM. Betty was born on October 27, 1932 in Magdalena, NM to Goree and Josie Allison.
She graduated from Western New Mexico Teachers College in Silver City, NM with a MA in Elementary Education. Betty and Evans settled in Quemado, NM where she taught school for over 30 years and along with Evans, ran the Allison Motel.
Her children remember her as a kind and loving mother who encouraged them to be independent and upstanding individuals. Betty loved teaching and was remembered as a talented educator who cared about her students. She loved to play games (cards, dominoes, etc.), crochet, knit, and cross-stitch. Betty also enjoyed reading a good book and traveling with Evans. Included in their travels was all 50 states and some provinces of Canada. Their home base during these adventures was on the beach at Elephant Butte State Park where family frequently gathered to fish and play in the water. Betty and Evans attended Mesilla Park Community Church for the last 4 years.
She is survived by her husband, Evans, of 64 years, three daughters, Debbie (Greg), Pam (Tommy) and Jenny (Kevin), 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister Ruth.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:30 am in the Good Samaritan Center Auditorium, 3011 Buena Vida Circle, Las Cruces, NM, reception to follow in the Creative Arts room. Zachary Hooey will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked to please send donations to the New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranch at theranches.org. The family would like to thank the Good Samaritan Center for their help preparing the services and kindness during this time.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 18, 2019