Betty Kiker Baroody
Las Cruces - BETTY KIKER BAROODY, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at La Posada Assisted Living. She was born Betty Jean Ryan to Latham H. and Leta Mae Ryan in Rule, TX on July 19, 1924. Betty spent her early years in San Angelo, Ballinger, and Winters, TX. She graduated from Winters High School in 1941 as Valedictorian of her graduating class. She was also the first student in the history of Winters High School to advance to the state finals in "Typing" in Austin, TX.
Betty completed a course of study in Accounting and Secretarial Studies at Nixon Clay Commercial College in Austin, TX in May 1942. In December, 1942 she was employed by Civil Service in The Civilian Personnel Office at Goodfellow Field, TX, as a Classification Analyst. Shortly after World War II ended, Betty decided to further her education by attending The University of Colorado for a year and then transferred to Texas Technological College in Lubbock. It was there that she met and married her first husband, George W. Kiker Jr. of Sweetwater, TX. After her marriage, Betty was employed as Secretary to The Assistant Dean of Arts and Sciences at Texas Tech while her husband continued his studies and received his degree.
Betty and George had two sons, Charlie and Kenny while living in Sweetwater, TX. In 1957, they moved to Las Cruces where her husband worked for International Harvester and later was employed by Western Electric at WSMR until his sudden death from a heart attack in 1964. At the time of George's death, Betty was employed at Pat Campbell Insurance. Since she was now the breadwinner, Betty found a position at New Mexico State University as Secretary to the VP of Student Affairs. She then met and married Anthony Baroody, a widower with two daughters in 1969. They transferred to New York where they both worked at Grumman Aerospace until they moved to Houston, TX. While Tony continue at Grumman, Betty become the Secretary to the Dean of Continuing Education and Community Services at the College of the Mainland in Texas City, Texas. They retired and moved back to Las Cruces in 1973. Betty and Anthony enjoyed traveling in their RV, sea shelling and rock hounding until Betty decided to return to work in 1976. At NMSU, she worked in the Department of Military Science. LTC Stephen Halper was the Professor of Military Science when she retired in 1987.
Betty accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at the early age of 12 and was baptized in the First Christian Church. Later as a young wife and mother, she rededicated her life and was baptized in the Church of Christ. Her last membership was at the University Church of Christ in Las Cruces. Betty was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years and held several offices during that time.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her two husbands, and her daughter-in-law, Paula Kiker. She is survived by her sons, Charlie Kiker of Clint, TX and Kenny Kiker (companion Linda) of Las Cruces; daughter, Carol Haussamen and husband, Wally of Mesilla Park; daughter, Pam Fife of Los Alamos, one brother Latham Ryan and wife, Lyn of Weatherford, TX; one sister Patricia Ryan of Abilene, TX. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three nieces, and a special cousin, Michelle Mullen of Henderson, NC.
Betty's family would like to thank Dr. Shanbhag Pai and Mesilla Valley Hospice for their good care.
No services are planned and according to her wishes, cremation will take place.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 E. Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 in memory of Betty.
