Betty Louise Goodwin
Las Cruces - With music in her soul and beauty in her heart, Betty Louise Goodwin passed away peacefully at her home in Las Cruces, NM, on February 18th. Born to parents Alice and Olof Erickson, Betty grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she became an accomplished pianist and was offered a scholarship to a prestigious music school. But Betty decided to pursue a different course. Very few women obtained business degrees during the 1950s and being somewhat of a pioneer, Betty chose to attend Westminster College in Salt Lake City and graduated in 1954 with a degree in economics.
As fate would have it, she was introduced to her future husband via a blind date by her best friend and soon to be sister-in-law. The handsome and daring William (Bill) J. Goodwin Jr. was a West Point graduate, pilot, and Air Force Lieutenant. The perfectly matched couple married June 29th, 1955, and began their incredible life journey.
As a military twosome Bill and Betty were stationed throughout the United States, but Bill's last assignment took him to Albuquerque. They grew quite fond of New Mexico and decided to make Las Cruces their permanent home upon retirement. Bill previously taught at the Air Force Academy and wished to continue this profession. He was able to pursue his lifetime passion by gaining employment at PSL in Las Cruces and teaching at New Mexico State University.
Betty continued to raise their three children, Nancy, William Eric, and Patricia, and was a wonderful homemaker, instilling the love of music, art, and reading. But Bill suddenly passed away in 1981, leaving Betty a widow at the age of 50. She decided to pursue her education and earned a Secretarial Administration degree. This paved the way for Betty to be employed with the City of Las Cruces in the Human Resources Department for the next 15 years.
Betty will be fondly remembered for her diverse interests and hobbies. Her eclectic activities ranged in reading books from Shakespeare to mystery novels to cookbooks. Betty loved playing classical music and jazz, and received much enjoyment from watching movies and listening to audio books. One of her numerous admirable qualities was her deep compassion for dogs and cats, many of whom she adopted as strays.
Those left to continue her legacy are daughters, Nancy Jinks and Patricia Reeves (both of Las Cruces, NM); son, William Eric Goodwin (Albuquerque, NM); and grandchildren David Jinks (Tempe, AZ); Ryan Reeves (Seattle, WA); and Ariel Goodwin (Albuquerque, NM). In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her three brothers, Max, Merrill, and Gilbert. She wished to be cremated and buried alongside her beloved husband at the Fort Bliss Cemetery in El Paso, Texas. Although no services will be held, condolences may be expressed at www.lapaz-grahams.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to her favorite animal rescue charities, Two Hearts Four Paws and Safe Haven.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 24, 2019