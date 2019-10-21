|
Beverly J. Rothwell
Las Cruces - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Beverly "Nana" Rothwell, 75, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 18, 2019.
She left us while sleeping peacefully at Mesilla Valley Hospice - La Posada, after battling the effects of Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Horton, Kansas on May 6, 1944, Beverly never met a stranger. She was friendly and kind to all of those she met, and she had the most compassionate heart. Born to Ruth Milford and Warren Tandy, she was raised by Ruth and Forrest Milford.
Beverly was married to the love of her life, Charles M. Rothwell, on September 10, 1966. Charles preceded her in death in 2013. They both had a heart for Christ, and they enjoyed each other's company every day. Whether going to music festivals, craft fairs, Lion's Club events, Beta Sigma Phi events, church gatherings or just spending time with friends, they were always together and always having fun. They were wonderful grandparents (Nana and Poppy) to Javin Clark, 15 and they were so happy to move to Las Cruces after Charles retired so that they could spend more time with Javin.
Beverly was the beloved mother of Tara R. Rothwell of Las Cruces, NM and Amber C. Rothwell of Madison, WI / Austin, TX. She was the proud grandmother to Javin B. Clark (15) of Las Cruces, NM and four-legged babies Hazel, Mia, Rho, Dominos and Reese.
She is also survived by sister Judy Brock of Stephenville, TX and her husband Jerry Brock; brother Steve Milford of Slidell, LA and his wife Nancy Milford along with nieces Traci, Kaymee, Stefanie, Erin and nephew Brad.
In addition to her husband Charles, Beverly is preceded in death by Forrest Milford and mother Ruth Milford.
Beverly was the kindest person. She always had fun and never had a negative thing to say about anyone. She lived life to the fullest and cared deeply for everyone she met. She loved animals and would always care for those injured or abandoned. She welcomed pets of all types and our home growing up was shared with dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, rabbits and a few other wild rescues. Her compassion knew no bounds. She had strong faith and was a member of Grace Covenant Church in Las Cruces. She had previously been a member of First Christian Church in Lubbock, TX, First Christian Church in Midland, TX and St Paul's United Methodist Church in Hobbs, NM. She was active in ministry and always available to lend a hand. There were so many touched by her kindness and her smile. Her silly sense of humor was a blessing that will be missed.
Beverly was a longtime member of service sorority Beta Sigma Phi. She had decades of perfect attendance and service work with this organization. The friendships forged survived the years and the support and love of her sorority sisters was felt by her entire family. Beverly was an amazing mother to her two daughters. She led by example and made sure that the entire family understood the importance of volunteering, supporting good causes and taking care of those less fortunate. She was an amazing cook and she had an eye for home interiors and holiday designs. She loved decorating for every holiday and was artistically gifted and enjoyed painting and crafting.
Please join us celebrating Beverly's life on Thursday, October 24 at 2:00 pm at Grace Covenant Church, 3111 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM, with Pastor Douglas Coyle officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Las Cruces.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Beverly always loved bright colors, so we encourage you to wear colorful attire to celebrate her life!
