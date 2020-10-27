Beverly Osborne Stiles
Las - Beverly Osborne Stiles, 83, passed from this world October 6, 2020 after a short but hard-fought battle with lymphoma.
Beverly was born June 23, 1937 in Independence, Kansas but grew up in West Columbia, Texas. She was the eldest of three children to Howard Osborne and Geraldine Ringle. Her parents and brothers, Terry Jo Osborne and Eddy Osborne, predeceased her. She attended Wharton County Junior College and then received her bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. She met Tom Allen Stiles in an advanced calculus class in college and they were later married on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1958. She earned her master's at N.M.S.U.
After living in Texas, Maryland, Colorado, Utah and Gallup, New Mexico, Tom and Beverly settled in Las Cruces because Tom took a job as a physicist at White Sands Missile Range. Beverly stayed home in the small village of Organ to raise their children until the youngest went to first grade. Then she began teaching 7th grade math at Alameda Jr. High, Sierra Jr. High and Vista Middle School until her retirement. The family built a home on 15 acres off Holman Road where she lived from 1975 until her death.
Even though she was a registered Republican, Beverly made a point in every election to vote for the person, not the party. She often sided with Democrat ideals, including equal rights for all, recycling, solar energy and conservation, children's issues and feeding the hungry. Every Thanksgiving she donated large numbers of turkeys to the food bank and anonymously delivered Christmas breads to unsuspecting strangers. She was a strong advocate for women's rights and spent much of her life marching with the National Organization of Women and campaigning for the Equal Rights Amendment, Title 9, and equal education for girls. In fact, this January she joined the march—in a wheelchair—celebrating Women's Suffrage and proudly carried a banner which read "It's a Man's World Unless Women Vote."
When she gave birth to her daughter in 1967, she decided to join the American Association of University Women to make her purpose the betterment of women. She was a life member and president of the Las Cruces chapter of AAUW from 1983-85. She was instrumental in the organization's 'Girls Can!' program which introduces young girls to a variety of career opportunities and enjoyed their "Going Places" group. She strived to help make things easier for future generations of girls and women.
Beverly and Tom were avid square dancers and belonged to Blue Bells square dance club for decades for which she also served as treasurer. They also danced with other Las Cruces and El Paso clubs and higher-level dance groups. They traveled many places either to attend dances or happened to find dances while they were there, including an Alaskan cruise and a site-seeing trip to Australia. Beverly and Tom held season tickets to the symphony, the community theatre and the NMSU theatre. She enjoyed Suduko, Solitaire, reading mysteries, swimming, learning to play the piano and years of vegetable gardening. Her personal values included loyalty to family and friends, responsibility for actions, financial responsibility, and trying to make the world a better place for all. She took her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher very seriously and tried to do the best should could as each.
Beverly is survived by her children, Walter Stiles, Eric Stiles and Valerie Stiles; grandchildren Maxwell Stiles, Jensen Stiles, Scott Anglim and Danielle Franklin; and great grandson, Dylon Nunez. She is predeceased by her husband, Tom Stiles and her grandson, Nolan Thomas Anglim. Tom passed away just two months before they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage.
No services are planned for Beverly at this time. Her ashes will be spread with her husband's ashes at a later date. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com