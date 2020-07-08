Billie Ruth Dunivan
Las Cruces - BILLIE RUTH DUNIVAN (Thomas), born October 15, 1928, passed away June 30, 2020, surrounded by loved ones both in person and in spirit. Grannie, as she was known by all, served as our beloved and respected matriarch. She lived a long and fulfilling life that touched many others and that prioritized family, God, and pragmatism, in the right dose for the situation. Grannie set an example for service through volunteering, using compassion over judgement, and always exhibiting a unique combination of frugality, work ethic, and generosity. Her family will miss her loving voicemails that always said practically the same thing with the same enthusiasm and affection, her perfectly styled outfits with the right touch of turquoise, being asked "well how'd you sleep last night? was that bed comfortable?" first thing every morning, walks to get the mail, rides around the pecan orchard, feeding the quail, stories behind the countless black and white photos of her youth, her perfect balance of boundaries and forgiveness, birthday cards that precisely captured her love for you, running into another friend of hers anytime you went to town with her, her endless supply of fresh lemon wedges, watering the flowers every morning, drinking a glass of iced tea on the patio at sunset, her frequent use of the words "yonder," "ornery," and "supper," and her famous dinner rolls.
She joins her husband Guy, daughter Bonnie, sisters Mernie and Idabell, and is survived by her brother Dale, children Donna Beth (Pug), Randy (Ran), and wife Donna, Becky (Bec), and husband Craig, and Paul (Pab), as well as her grandchildren, Justin, Cory, Jeremy, Michelle, Alex, Ciana and Guy, and great-grandchildren Hailie, Paige, Madelynn, Wyatt, Garrett, Avelyn, Jacob, and baby boy Dunivan on the way.
The family will be hosting a virtual memorial on Sunday, July 12, at 3 PM MT via Zoom. We will be joining early for anyone that would like to offer their condolences or share memories prior to the service. Please be prepared to raise a glass of iced tea, Grannie's favorite beverage, as we celebrate her life.
To attend the virtual service go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89070572720
Or if you prefer to join by phone:
+1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 890 7057 2720
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following organizations she supported in life:
Compassion -https://www.compassion.com/donate.htm
World Vision International- https://www.worldvision.org/donate?campaign=400036866&ds_rl=1274668&gclid=Cj0KCQjw3ZX4BRDmARIsAFYh7ZLlm2Z3hf1_4MepLuCW9aqFeXKgY60dAXgjd6QaLq1oC7l2a-kERloaAps4EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center- https://indianpueblo.org/donate/
