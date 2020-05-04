Services
Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory - Roswell
2609 South Main
Roswell, NM 88203
(575) 622-5888
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
South Park Cemetery
Billy L. Dalton Obituary
Billy L. Dalton

April 26, 1930 - May 1, 2020

Las Cruces - Born April 26, 1930, in Clovis, NM, to Walter S. (Dan) Dalton and Sallie Maud Dalton. Bill was a retired Pipe Fitter and member of the Local Pipefitters Union 412. Bill's first job as a teenager was setting up the bowling pins at the local bowling alley. Bill had his own plumbing shop in Alamogordo, NM before obtaining his apprenticeship in Pipefitting, which was his trade for the remainder of his working career. Bill was raised in Roswell, NM where he met his wife to be, Patsy Ruth Dalton. They were married for 58 years before her death in January of 2008. They raised three daughters: Carolyn Hepker, married to Robert (Bob) Hepker, Susan Rethwisch, married to Thomas (Tom) Rethwisch and Melinda Terrell, married to Don Terrell. Together they were also blessed with five grandchildren: Robby Hepker, Kristy Hepker-Garcia, Billy J. Dalton, Jamey Hepker and Shane Terrell and six great-grandchildren: Cody Hepker, Brenden Hepker, Kaden Garcia, Rebecca Dalton, Jamey Hepker and Lexi Hepker.

Services will be held in Roswell, NM, through Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Graveside services are on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at South Park Cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 4 to May 5, 2020
