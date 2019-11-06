|
|
Billy Provence
Las Cruces - Billy Provence died at home in Las Cruces, NM at the age of 72. Billy was born on June 23, 1947 in Littlefield, TX, to Sidney and Mamie Provence. He spent his childhood in Sudan, Tx and Clovis, NM raised in a Christian home and had a great love for God. He volunteered his service to the country and served in the Vietnam War.
He married Deborah Provence in 1983 and moved to Las Cruces in 2000. He started volunteering at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in 2001 as a demonstrating blacksmith. He will always be remembered by his children as a caring and devoted father, his friends and museum family as an entertainer that had a smile and twinkle in his eye that would light up the room. Billy was as well known in his earlier years as a cowboy as he was in his later years as a blacksmith.
Billy is survived by his wife Deborah and 8 children, son Jeff and Mardell of Texico, NM, daughter Cindy and Jaime of Yukon, OK, daughter Jenne' and Mike of Richardton, ND, son Sid and Rhonda of Las Cruces, NM, son Alan of Baker MT, daughter Kendra and Rusty of Ozona, Tx, son Joshua of Las Cruces, NM, son Monty of Las Cruces, 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents Sid and Mamie and one son Rocket Don all of Clovis, NM.
A viewing is scheduled from 5-7 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home. Funeral Service is scheduled for 9 am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home with Pastor CC Noland officiating the ceremony, burial will follow at Masonic cemetery. New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum will be hosting a reception at the museum from 12:30pm-2:30pm. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Billy's life.
The family would like to thank Mesilla Valley Hospice for the care Billy received.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019