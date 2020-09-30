1/1
Bob Hepner
Bob Hepner

Las Cruces - Bob Hepner (58) passed on September 27 after 5 years living with cancer. An artist and maker, he was active in the Las Cruces community as a Justice Advocate, volunteer for AVID in the Chihuahuan Desert, bus driver for LCPS, and rider with the Scorpion Bike Club. Bob always pushed himself to be more just and share with others. He was an athlete who loved biking and hiking in the Organs and driving his 1946 pickup. Bob had a magical, magnetic energy. He inspired others with his thoughtfulness and humility and was fearless and generous with his love. He will be remembered by his life partner Lauren Rosenberg, daughters Bess and Ella Hepner and their partners Parker Ziegler and César Ignacio Perez, parents Anne and Charles Hepner, sister Liz Hepner, and many friends. Memorials may be given to: Optimist Club of Las Cruces (attn Scorpion Bike Club), Peace and Justice Advocates, LCPS Bus Drivers Union, New Mexico Dream Team (COVID Relief for Undocumented Families in NM), Organ Mountains Desert Peaks. Photograph by Geraldo Velasquez. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
