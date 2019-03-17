|
|
Bob (Robert) Riddle
Mesa, AZ - Bob Riddle, known as Pug during his growing up days in Las Cruces, died on February 17, 2019 at his home in Mesa, Arizona.
From his birth at the "old" Memorial general Hospital in Las Cruces on March 21, 1956, his older sister by ten years, Kathy, noticed he had a tangible "specialness" that was easy to feel. As he grew through all the school years, the years of football and wrestling at Mayfield High School, his further schooling, and his entry into his working life, that "specialness" revealed a quiet, magnetic, kind, and fun disposition unique to himself. Family, friends and working associates enjoyed and appreciated Bob's tolerant, easy ways.
Bob's professional work life quickly outpaced his business studies at NMSU. He began working for Southwest Distributing Company in 1981, remaining in increasingly responsible positions for 22 years, through 2003. That long tenure resulted in moves from Cruces to Famington, to Albuquerque. He and his family spent years in each place, with friendships built as they always had been. He went on to be employed by Zanios Foods in Albuquerque, and, at the time of his death, he held the position of Senior Buyer with Shamrock Foods in Mesa, Arizona, having also been recognized as "Buyer of the Year" in that position.
Since his high school days, he had the love and support of his first girlfriend, then wife, Laura Thielman Riddle. Married on November 11, 1979, Bob referred to her as "the love of my life." And this remained true for each of them throughout their 40-year marriage. While in Farmington, they welcomed, with great joy, the birth of two sons, Scott and David Riddle. Scott and David both graduated from La Cueva High School. From there, they each went on to work and school, continuing to make Albuquerque their home.
Bob, "the man of few words" as his sister called him. Left a much deeper imprint on family, friends, and co-workers than mere words. Mourning his loss, we celebrate the person he shared with all of us - loyal and reliable, he remained the quiet, kind, tolerant, magnetic, and fun person we will always love, appreciating that he was loved by so many. Bob is survived by his wife, Laura, his sons Scott and David, his sister, Kathy, and her husband, Ray Wooten and his nephew, Luke Porter. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Mary Ellen Riddle, and his nephew, Jake Porter.
Cremation has taken place, and no official services are planned at this time. In future, the family will gather with friends as this becomes possible.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 17, 2019