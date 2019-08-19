Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Church
100 S. Espina
Bobbie Jo Johnson

Las Cruces - Bobbie Jo Johnson 09/12/1973-08/14/2019

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt, niece and friend, Bobbie Jo Johnson on Wednesday August 14, 2019. She was born September 12, 1973 to Raymond and Lydia Marrujo.

Bobbie was a 1993 graduate of Las Cruces High School. She also attended Dona Ana Community College studying Criminal Justice. In her younger years, Bobbie enjoyed playing softball and coaching little league baseball with her sister, Sandra.

Survivors include her companion Leo Melon III, her therapy dog Snoop, one daughter Brandi Jacquez (Anthony), her parents Raymond and Lydia Marrujo, one brother Adam Marrujo (Trish), niece Antoinette Jacquez, nephews Jonathon Jacquez (Lowindda) and Andre Marrujo, great-nieces Yessyka Jimenez and Sandra Mia Jacquez, great-nephew Alexzander Jacquez, and a special person Lori Moroni, all of Las Cruces.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her sister Sandra Johnson, maternal grandmother Oralia P. Astorga, paternal grandparents Gonzalo and Magdalena Marrujo.

Serving as pallbearers will be Elvira Quintana, Adam Marrujo, Jonathon Jacquez, Nick Salinas, Jacob Licon, and Anthony Rodriguez.

Bobbie was a kind hearted and loving person who will be missed by all of those she has left behind.

The family has entrusted La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home to direct funeral services. A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday August 20, 2019 at 6:00pm with a rosary following at 7:00pm at La Paz-Grahams Funeral Home Chapel (555 W. Amador). Family and friends will gather on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at St. Genevieve Church (100 S. Espina) at 10:00am to celebrate the life of Bobbie. Cremation and private interment will take place at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
