Bobby G. Campbell
Bobby G. Campbell a.k.a. (Grandpa) age 87, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on August 14, 2020. Bobby, along with his twin Brother Bill, was born on February 09, 1933 in Portales New Mexico. According to Bobby, it was -33 degrees on the day he was born and the coldest day in New Mexico history. Bobby was preceded in death by his Mother Velma Campbell and father Jack Campbell, his Son Randy G. Campbell, Granddaughter Lyndsee Grace, Brother, Bill Campbell, Brother, Larry Campbell and Sister, Sue Richardson. Bobby is survived by his Brother, Jimmy Campbell of Sharpsburg, Georgia, Sister, Barbara Campbell- Niehoff of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Daughter Vicki Glaze of Colorado Springs, Colorado, his Son, Rick Campbell and wife Mona of Cedar Park, Texas, his Daughter, Lauri Lucero of Las Cruces, New Mexico, his Daughter, Debbie Foreman and husband Brad of Las Cruces, New Mexico and his Son Robert Campbell and Wife Tracie of Scottsdale Arizona. Bobby is also survived by Grandchildren, Rhiannin Gibson, Ashlee Foreman, Taylor and LeeAnn Foreman, Brandee and Austin Kane, Dayne Foreman, Addyson Foreman, Sophee Foreman, Eli Foreman, Micah Foreman, Ayden Michael, Katie Campbell and fiancé Phil Counts, Ricky and Audrey Campbell, Aaron Campbell, Talia Gull, Carson Campbell, Carly Campbell, Amanda and Matt Elliott, David Marc and Thania Morales, Maddie and Ryan Knippel. Bobby is also survived by twelve Great Grandchildren.
Bobby's early life, during the depression, was that of being in a share-cropper family in Eastern New Mexico, where his family moved every 3 years, farming, peanuts, sweet potatoes and cotton. During Bobby's teen years, the family settled in Elida New Mexico where he worked on the family farm. Several Years after graduating from high School, Bobby went to College at New Mexico State University where he majored in Entomology. While attending NMSU, Bobby began working at La Posta Restaurant in Old Mesilla New Mexico, working his way up to the position of Manager in a very short time, Bobby built the Lava room at La Posta and also introduced Billy Stahman Sr. to the concept of having an egg on top of his red enchilada. While attending college, Bobby's parents sold the family farm in Elida and moved to Las Cruces where he helped his father build their new home on Wyoming Street. Bobby also helped his Father build apartments on the same plat of land. Upon Graduation from NMSU, Bobby was offered a raise and was asked to stay on as the Manager of La Posta, but he kindly declined the offer and went to work in Artesia New Mexico with his twin Brother Bill, at Agriculture Products Company. Bobby worked at Agricultural Products company for a little over a year before returning to Las Cruces New Mexico to begin his career at The New Mexico Department of Agriculture as a Bee Inspector where he worked until his retirement in the 1980's. Bobby was married to Frances Archer Crawford from 1966-1978 and adopted her four children Vicki, Ricky, Lauri and Debbie. After marriage, Bobby and Frances had two additional children, Randy Gene and Robert Dean. Bobby, along with Frances, raised their children on the family farm in Brazito New Mexico, where Bobby passed on the tradition of working on the farm to his children. Bobby was a Beekeeper and also was very skilled at growing pecan trees and grafting them into improved varieties of pecans. Bobby 's children are very thankful that he taught them the true meaning of a hard day's work at an early age, a skill set that was found to be very good to have as they grew into adulthood. After retirement from NM Department of Agriculture, Bobby continued to Manage the apartments that he purchased from his Mother. Bobby also started up a custom farming business with his friend and former boss Don Lucht. Bobby also played an instrumental role leading grass hopper eradication programs in New Mexico and Africa. During his retirement years, Bobby enjoyed traveling and living in his RV and he worked as a camp host in Yellowstone National park for several years. When his sons were teenagers, Bobby was very involved in the youth program at St. Paul's United Methodist Church where he was a member in Las Cruces New Mexico. In 1999, Bobby moved from Las Cruces and followed his Son Rick and his family to live on a ranch in Liberty Hill Texas. Bobby enjoyed his retirement years by working on the ranch, assisting Rick with his restaurant business and asset recovery business. After his retirement, Bobby also traveled extensively to different parts of the world by taking at least one major trip each year where he would often times drag a grandkid or two with him on these trips. Bobby eventually settled with Rick and his family in Cedar Park Texas where he lived until 2017, at which time, he moved to Brookdale Senior Living Center in Austin Texas. Bobby flourished during his time at Brookdale and gained the title "Fancy Socks Bob" due to wearing multi-colored compression socks. During his time at Brookdale, Bobby discovered that he had the gift of being an artist. Bobby would often say "Who would have thought that an Old Farmer with hands like these could make something so beautiful". Bobby created many pictures and framed them to give away to friends and family and he would also sell his artwork at the annual Brookdale crafts fair where they were in high demand. Grandpa, as he came to be known in later years, never met a stranger and had many close friends throughout his life. Bobby was a wonderful Father and Grandfather and was the Patriarch of the Campbell Clan. Throughout his life, Grandpa remained positive and always maintained a cheerful and happy attitude, even while experiencing constant physical pain during his later years. Grandpa's leaves behind a legacy of being a hard worker, showing kindness to others, always giving his time and resources to others and for being a faithful follower of Christ. Bobby will be missed deeply, but we rest in the joy that heaven has a new Grandpa Angel who is smiling down on all of us and Bobby's legacy continues to live on in all of us and through our memories of him.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that gifts can be made in memory of Bobby G. Campbell to the "NMSU Foundation Inc.", P.O. Box 3590, Las Cruces, NM 88003. Check memo or correspondence should state "for the Randy G. Campbell Memorial Endowed Scholarship" or gifts may be made online at giving.nmsu.edu/RandyCampbell.html
At Bobby's request his body will be cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later date when large gatherings can resume. The family is planning a virtual service in the near future. The family is planning to intern Bobby's ashes alongside the grave of his son Randy Gene Campbell who preceded him in death.