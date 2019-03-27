Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Bonaventura M. Crosswhite


Las Cruces - Bonaventura M. Crosswhite was born in Leoben Steiermark Austria, 13 July 1924. There were many hardships for her and her mother to overcome in the early years. Ventura married James T. Crosswhite in 1960. His military career took them all over the world. One of the first stops was White Sands Missile Range, where they built their home. Ventura was involved in the community with her love of the arts. She would instruct painting classes, donate art works and supported the art community however she could. After 30 years of adventures with the military, they came back to Las Cruces and opened a local business that kept them busy and happy until 21 March 2019. Ventura leaves behind her loving husband, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many dear friends across the world.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 27, 2019
