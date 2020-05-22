|
|
Brett Marlon Siegel
Las Cruces - Brett Marlon Siegel, 63, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away in his home on May 15 of 2020 in Las Cruces, NM.
Brett was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Evelyn and Willy Siegel on May 29 of 1956. He went to school in Reisterstown, Maryland. He married Margie Siegel on September 21 of 1985 in El Paso, Texas. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from The University of Maryland and a master's degree in Business Administration from New Mexico State University. He was a recent retiree from The State of New Mexico as an Internet Technician for Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces. He was actively engaged with the union for the Communications Workers of America in New Mexico.
Brett is preceded in death by his parents Evelyn Baylin Siegel and Willy Siegel.
Brett is survived by his wife Margie Siegel, his children Mark Siegel and Amy Siegel Guerrero, his brother Richard Siegel (Darlene Siegel) and his sister Myrna Siegel Duthu (Roy Duthu), and his granddaughter Eva Guerrero. He is also survived by three nephews and two nieces.
There will be a virtual memorial on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM. You are invited to attend by contacting Mark Siegel via email at [email protected] To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 22 to May 23, 2020