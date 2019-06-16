|
Brian C. Blacklock
Las Cruces - Our beloved, husband, father, step-father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, BRIAN C. BLACKLOCK, age 77, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Village surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 28, 1942 in Denver, CO to Ollie B. and Georgia Lea Garrett Blacklock. Brian served his country honorably in the United States Army and retired as a Pharmacist from William Beaumont Army Medical Center.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Rachel Apodaca Blacklock of the family home; a son, Benjamin C. Blacklock (Melissa) of Edgewood; a daughter, Kelly Blacklock of Mesa, AZ; two stepsons, Eloy Ray De La O (Gabriela), and Nicholas Jack De La O all of Las Cruces; two sisters, Karen Trostad (Merle) of Poulsbo, WA and Elise Shaw (Greg) of Tumwater, WA. Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Brian was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Margaret Blacklock; a step-son, Alex Michael De La O; two brothers, Gary and Allen Blacklock and step-brother, Bruce Brainard.
At his request cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 16, 2019