Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Blacklock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian C. Blacklock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian C. Blacklock Obituary
Brian C. Blacklock

Las Cruces - Our beloved, husband, father, step-father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, BRIAN C. BLACKLOCK, age 77, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Village surrounded by his loved ones. He was born February 28, 1942 in Denver, CO to Ollie B. and Georgia Lea Garrett Blacklock. Brian served his country honorably in the United States Army and retired as a Pharmacist from William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Rachel Apodaca Blacklock of the family home; a son, Benjamin C. Blacklock (Melissa) of Edgewood; a daughter, Kelly Blacklock of Mesa, AZ; two stepsons, Eloy Ray De La O (Gabriela), and Nicholas Jack De La O all of Las Cruces; two sisters, Karen Trostad (Merle) of Poulsbo, WA and Elise Shaw (Greg) of Tumwater, WA. Other survivors include sixteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Brian was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Margaret Blacklock; a step-son, Alex Michael De La O; two brothers, Gary and Allen Blacklock and step-brother, Bruce Brainard.

At his request cremation will take place and no services are scheduled at this time.

Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now