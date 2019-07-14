|
Brian Christopher Alexander
La Mesilla - Brian Christopher Alexander was born October 26, 1971. He and his twin brother, Chad, were born to Christopher Lee Alexander and Deborah Gemmill Alexander in Corona, California. Brian and Chad's Godparents, Jimmy and Hortensia "Tencha" Granado were two of the people who were there for Brian's entire life, offering love and guidance. Raised in Southern California, Brian graduated from Centennial High School in Corona, California and then moved to La Mesilla with his family. He and his brother helped his dad establish the Ristramnn Chile Stand in La Mesilla and together they have grown and sold chile in every form imaginable for the last three decades.
Brian is lovingly remembered for being a great cook. He was meticulous and demanding in his kitchen, known to kick people out if they tried to meddle with his food. He had a flair for spices and seasonings although his specialty was barbecue.
He was an accomplished artist, having won awards for his woodwork, metal work, and sculptures from the time he was in school.
Brian was also a mechanical whiz. As a child he loved to take things apart. (Luckily he was able to put many of them back together again.) Together with his brother he would buy broken down old cars and then work on them to get them running again for resale. They both enjoyed the challenge of seeing how things worked, using natural engineering talents and inventiveness to fix things and solve problems.
He loved the outdoors. River, lake, or ocean, he loved to fish them all. He was always ready to fish and camp at the drop of a hat. Brian enjoyed motorcycles, four wheeling, going to flea markets and handling reptiles, especially snakes. He was curious about everything and was always up to the adventure of trying new things. He loved to grow produce and his friends all know his favorite varieties.
Brian loved La Mesilla. He was a descendent of Col. Albert J. Fountain. Like his father, he was proud, of the blood that ran in his veins and his family's contributions to the community over the years, especially the founding of the Gadsden Museum.
Mostly, Brian was loyal and loving. While he might appear and sound gruff, he had a very tender heart. He was jovial, generous, compassionate, and clever. Brian was true to his friends and fiercely protective of his family. He could be a Teddy Bear or a Grizzly Bear. May you all remember his smiling face, his happy laugh, and his love for each of you. It is what Brian was all about . . . his Family and Friends.
Brian is survived by his father, Chris Alexander of La Mesilla, NM; his mother Debby Smithers of Hemet, CA; his brother, Chad Alexander of La Mesilla, NM; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by a baby brother, Jason Andrew Alexander; his paternal grandparents, A.D. and Mary Veitch Alexander of La Mesilla, NM; his maternal grandparents, Bruce and Shirley Gemmill; an uncle, Greg Alexander; and, very recently, his aunt, Mary Frances "Tancy" Alexander Bird.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Baca's Funeral Chapels. Memorial services are pending.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 14, 2019