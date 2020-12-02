Briseyda V. AlmanzaHatch - Briseyda Victoria Almanza of Hatch, NM passed away on November 24, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM.Vicky as she was fondly known to friends and family was born in Las Cruces, NM to Ivonne Almanza on November 3rd, 1998. Because she was diagnosed with Lupus at a young age she couldn't attend school and had to be home schooled. She loved to cook and was very detailed in doing so. She loved to try new recipes. She also loved to travel. When she was 10, she was given a once in a lifetime trip to DisneyWorld that included SeaWorld and Universal Studios. She also got to see some of New Mexico's natural wonders and landmarks.Despite having suffered with this debilitating disease for 17 years, she managed to always make the most of each day and have a smile on her face. She was our hero and she taught us not to give up and keep going. We will never forget her contagious laugh and beautiful smile.Vicky was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Antonio Almanza and great grandparents. She is survived by her mother Ivonne Almanza and her sister Sophia. She is also survived by her grandmother Josefa, Aunt Elizabeth Cuellar(Francisco), uncles Alejandro Almanza (Norma) and Cesar Almanza (Tadea) and numerous cousins and uncles.Pallbearers will be her cousins and uncles.Funeral is scheduled for Saturday December 5th with the viewing starting at 9 am at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch. Rosary and mass will follow immediately. Burial will be at Garden of Memories cemetery also in Hatch.Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home. 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Graham's.com