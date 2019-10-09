|
|
Bruce Allyn Blevins left the planet on 9/11/2019. He said he would live forever or die trying, and he did.
Bruce was born and raised in Los Alamos NM to Jan and Dave Blevins. He attended NM Tech where he received a BA in Mathmatics and a Masters in Physics. He earned a Phd in Electrical Engineering from NMSU.
During his long and distinguished career, Bruce designed and built antennas and antenna hats for experimental astrophysics receivers, radars and more. His antennas have flown on many spacecraft, have crash landed on the moon (intentionally) and are currently circling the sun. Bruce, and his business partner founded Antenna Development Corporation nearly fifteen years ago. Designing and building spacecraft antennas for an international clientele.
Bruce had a great sense of humor and a keen intelligence. All his life he enjoyed hiking, mountain and road biking, building things, and teaching anyone who would listen about science. His favorite book was Moby Dick, he read it over and over throughout the years. He loved movies like Mars Attacks, Dr. Strangelove, and Oh Brother Where Art Thou. The last song he wanted to hear was "I'm Checking out of this Heartbreak Hotel."
In the last few years he took great delight in playing with his beloved granddaughters Ruby and Opal.
Bruce was married to Geri Murphy for almost 42 years. He had two wonderful daughters; Jessi Campbell of Albuquerque NM, Joni Murphy of Brooklyn NY and new son in law Rob Callaghan, Joni's husband.
Bruce is survived by his sister Virginia Allen of Longmont, CO, Paul Blevins of Las Cruces NM, and Eric Blevins of W. Pueblo CO. as well as many fine nieces and nephews.
Bruce was a beloved husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend. He is deeply missed.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 20, 2019