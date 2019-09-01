|
|
Bruce Dean Allred
Silver City - Bruce Dean Allred, 71, entered eternal rest Monday, August 26, 2019 after a brief illness, at his residence, surrounded by loving family and friends. He was proud of being the last known person born in Glenwood, delivered by a midwife on February 7, 1948 to Alvin Edward (Ed) and Betty Simpson Allred. He attended elementary school in Glenwood and graduated from Reserve High as Valedictorian after a memorable High School football career. Bruce grew up hunting and fishing with his family, working in the Glenwood Trading Post for his Uncle Gus, hiring out to do odd jobs for neighbors in Glenwood, working in the fields and in the construction business with his Dad, building homes and commercial buildings and learning how to do anything he set his mind to. He attended New Mexico State University for three semesters before joining the United States Navy, proudly serving during the Vietnam era from February 1968 through February 1974 with the Seventh Fleet, primarily on the USS Constellation, as an Aviation Fire Control Technician, where he became an expert on all types of electronics and earned numerous medals. Released from active duty in September, 1971, he returned Stateside, working as a construction foreman for Lupton Construction, building low income housing in Bayard, NM then building the Townsite in Playas, NM, after which he went to work for Phelps Dodge in Playas, moving to Tyrone in 1979 and later to Chino. He held many positions including Planner and Pipe Shop Foreman and made many friends whom he cherished. Upon his retirement in 2001, he dedicated the next several years to following his passion on the professional tournament trails, bass fishing all over the Western States as well as in Mexico. He spent many happy days hunting, fishing, camping and travelling with family and friends. He was the consummate story teller, reveling in the retelling of the tales of his many adventures. He loved his family and friends passionately and had a uniquely dry sense of humor.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth (Beth) Hooker Allred, his daughters: Lisa Zappone (Mike), Sheree Morgan (Chris) and Belinda Rogers (JD); Brothers: John (Marilyn) and Robert (Helen) Allred, David (Paula), Stuart and Jeff (Cindy) Hooker; Mother-in law, Betty Hooker; Grandchildren: Michael Hickman, Michael P. (Alyssa) Zappone, Tanner (Jennabeth), Collin, Garrett, Dillon, and Jarred Morgan, Blaine Elizabeth O'Byrne (Chase), and Jessie Rogers, and Great-Grandchildren, Caysen and Quincy O'Byrne and Makayla and Madison Zappone; special cousins: Darrel (Misty) Allred, Rosie (Wayne) London, Garry Jones, and Bill Sieferd, as well as many other nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved family. He was predeceased by his parents, one brother, Dwayne Allred, and Uncles Pleas, Tris, Rags, Gus, Dal and Con and his best friend, Jack Roper.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 5:00 to 7:00PM at Terrazas Funeral Chapel in Silver City, NM, with a Celebration of Life funeral service on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00AM and burial following in the Allred Family Cemetery in Glenwood, NM. There will be a gathering at the Glenwood Park with plenty of food and storytelling immediately after the burial. Pallbearers are Michael Hickman, Tanner, Collin, Garrett, Dillon and Jarred Morgan, Chase O'Byrne, and Del Hooker. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Allred, David Morgan, Lester Peralta, Greg Nash, Jim Clanton, John Werner, Jim Rogers, Kim Morgan, Booster O'Byrne, Fritz Staver, Ken Marlow, Pete Diaz, Paul Rodriquez and his many fishing and coffee buddies. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019