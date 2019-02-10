|
Bruce Gates Galloway, age 78, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 8, 1940, to William Leonard and Florence Estelline Galloway. His parents got married in Chicago, where Bruce was born. His dad worked at the steel plant in Gary, Indiana, but they moved back to Duluth, Minnesota, when Bruce was young and stayed there until 1954, when the family moved to Nevada. Bruce graduated from Basic High School in Henderson in 1959 and has stayed in touch with his many high school friends throughout the years. He never missed a class reunion; the last get-together was a fun "We made it to 75" party in 2016.
Bruce went to work at White Sands after high school graduation in 1959 with the engineering co-op program through NMSU and also attended NMSU at the same time. He was an employee of White Sands for more than 30 years. His respect for education was passed on to his children and grandchildren.
Bruce loved cars, and worked on them often with his friends. He also taught his daughters and others about auto repair. He raced his own car for a few years and then became an invaluable member of a pit crew (JYD --14X). VW bugs were always a favorite of his--he had quite a collection of them at various times. Bruce also had a respect and love for all animals.
Bruce was generous, kind, and loved unconditionally. He was always a helpful and handy guy to have around. Very rarely did he not have a smile on his face. He loved getting together regularly for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners with different groups of friends, fellow retirees, and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Florence Galloway.
Bruce is survived by his loving daughters, Teresa (Jack) Fitzpatrick and Jodie Galloway; sister, Susan Galloway; grandchildren, Kyle (Elizabeth) Fitzpatrick and Kirstie (Timothy) Sedillo; nieces and nephews, Stacey (Bob) Clements, Terry Lee Roberson, Jay (Deb) Hughes, William (Iwona) Hughes, William (Laszlo Kakash) Cammack; cousins in both California and Minnesota; many friends; cats, Circe and Hermes; and several turtles in the backyard.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1809 El Paseo Rd. Las Cruces, NM.
"Que será será" - Bruce's quote.
Bruce will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Bruce's honor to Roadrunner Food Bank, Boys & Girls Ranch, American Red Cross, Veterans Association, and Animal Welfare. To view information or leave a condolence please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
