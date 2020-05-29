Bruce JacksonBruce Jackson quietly passed away on May 26, 2020, in Las Cruces, surrounded by his family. He is beloved by his wife, Susan, his daughters Melissa, Michelle and Donna, his son Ace, and his brother Stanley, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Anna Mae, his brother Ray, his sister Delmarie, and his son Chris.Bruce was born October 8, 1940 in El Paso, Texas. He graduated from Western Texas College which is now UTEP. He served in the Army from 1963 - 1965 and was promoted to first Lieutenant during his service. He then became a gasoline distributer, an owner of several gas stations with mini marts. He owned and operated a Dairy Queen, and he was also a Real Estate Broker.He was very involved in his church and community and greatly loved by many.His Memorial Service may be viewed online via live stream Friday, June 5, at 2:00 pm. Go to the HFTW Church YouTube channel.In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Bruce's honor to Heart for the World Church, hftw.church, or Mesilla Valley Hospice.