Bruce Wayne Erhard
Las Cruces - Bruce Wayne Erhard was born October 12, 1951, in Albuquerque NM, to Thomas and Jean Erhard. His early life was in Albuquerque and Washington, DC, before the family moved to Las Cruces, NM in 1960 for Tom's position at NMSU as a professor in the English Dept. He attended Alameda Elementary and Junior High School, graduating from Mayfield High School and NMSU with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture/Horticulture.
Bruce was an avid reader and loved sharing his passion with the grandchildren he loved so dearly, Aiden, Sophia and Santiago Hankins. He did this by reading nightly to them, during every visit. The books by Frank Baum were his favorite to read, relating to them the story of how, when as a boy he had read not only the complete series of Baum books, but most of the books in the Children's Section at Brannigan Library. So, he was the only child to be allowed a special dispensation, enabling him to roam free thru the entirety of the library's collection, reading any book that sparked his interest. This created, not only, a person with diverse interests, but also one, who, for the rest of his life, was continually gathering information in an attempt to satiate his endless, passionate curiosities and to have a better understanding of life.
Working life started early for Bruce. At the age of twelve, he was a bellboy at the Mission Inn Hotel where he received a dollar per day plus twenty-five cents an hour, while wearing a sign on his back saying, "No tips, please." Later he was also employed by the Amador Hotel of Las Cruces, NM. While at Mayfield he learned to rise early before school and assist with milking cows at the Romig farm. He worked many part-time jobs while earning his degree at NMSU, one of which was as the manager of a pizza restaurant, Luigi's'. He was the hippie with the long, curly blonde hair! After getting his degree he worked for Jordan and Nobles Construction Company of El Paso, TX installing the landscaping at Tennis West. He then went on to work as the golf course superintendent at NMSU Golf Course, Coronado Country Club in El Paso, American Golf of California (Brookside Golf Course at the Rose Bowl and the city of San Dimas golf course, returning to work and then retiring from NMSUGC. The final years of his career were spent working as the Grounds Manager at UTEP. He said in this position he got to use all he had learned from his education at NMSU, plus the vast expanse of knowledge from the many different work experiences, he acquired from the myriad of jobs he held during his life. And due to the wonderful academic culture, nurtured and created by Dr. Diana Natilicio's standards of excellence, over her 35 years as president at UTEP, Bruce felt it not only allowed students, but also her staff to thrive professionally, creating a most exciting environment, exchanging ideas and solving problems while nurturing a new concept for the UTEP campus' landscape, with such respectful, intelligent, diligent people. Due to this salubrious academic environment, Bruce was able to grow his work relationships into many wonderful friendships that enriched the last seven years of his life.
Bruce was an educator to many, be it on the golf course, educating players about the work he did to keep the course in good playing condition, serving as an instructor at NMSU in their PGM Program, as a coach on the Horticulture department's flower judging team or as a speaker at many professional seminars, over the years. He loved sharing knowledge.
His love of sports started very early also. His father, Tom, who had played first base pretty seriously in the Army, during WWII, shared with Bruce his love of baseball, taking him to many minor league games. He loved playing catch with Bruce, often into the night, making a game of catch, no childish game. Bruce, as a young boy sat next to Tom, in the press box for NMSU sports, which eventually lead Bruce to assuming the duties as the public address announcer for multiple Aggie sports. In high school, Bruce, along with his buddy, Gary Barbee went to football games as photographers. That gave him an understanding of the game of football and so he became a lifelong, avid Raiders fan. He's youngest brother Dan taught him to ski. And the adventures of those shared experiences at many ski resorts across the west, with their brother Larry and partner Kathryn were the seeds of many stories and good times.
Bruce was truly one of the good guys. It was his intention to make everyone he met feel welcomed into his home and his life. He had an uncanny ability to listen and engage people, making them know they were appreciated and recognized as a friend. He was always optimistic, kind, and inspiring to each individual, helping them to reach their potential.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marnie Lyle-Erhard, brothers Larry Erhard and partner Kathryn Sayles, Dan Erhard and wife Sue Terrabentz. A son by marriage, Michael J. Hankins, his wife, Christina Rocha Hankins, their three children, Aiden, Sophia and Santiago Hankins a daughter by marriage Tara Hankins, his Aunt Bonnie Kaufman and a host of cousins and the many friends he inspired while on his own life's journey. He was preceded in death by both parents.
Bring your memories plus stories of Bruce and please join us in celebrating his life on Saturday August 24, 2019 at The Game, located at 2605 S. Espina St., Las Cruces, NM from 11AM to 2PM on the Patio. Appetizers will be provided with a No Host bar. The family ask that you please dress casual.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to the Bruce Erhard Endowed Scholarship Fund at NMSU Foundation. Giving.nmsu.edu/BruceErhardScholarship.html or contact [email protected] or call Cindy Gwaltney Nicholson office: (575)646-4665 Cell (503)351-6630.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 18, 2019