Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Burton Eugene "Gene" Norman

Burton Eugene "Gene" Norman Obituary
Burton Eugene "Gene" Norman

Las Cruces - Burton Eugene (Gene) Norman of Las Cruces, NM passed to eternal life on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in Amarillo, TX on June 6, 1929 to Frank Burton and Edna (McClure) Norman and spent his childhood in Abilene, TX. He graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering from Texas Tech University in 1951 and began his career at White Sands Missile Range in July of 1951, retiring in 1984 as Chief, Programs Management Office, Instrumentation Directorate.

He was married on Nov. 11, 1951 to Margaret (Ford) Norman, who continues residing in their home at 2975 Terrace Drive, Apt 114A. Their marriage of 68 years was a blessing to all who knew them. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Las Cruces, from 1951 to 2020, serving as a choir member, Bible teacher, deacon, chair of three different pastor search committees, and in senior adult ministries.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister JoAnn (Norman) McKnight, and a son, Neal Eugene Norman. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and two sons; Michael and wife Vicki, of North Wilkesboro, NC and Mark and wife Cindy, of Roswell, NM, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A Service is scheduled for 2:00 pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church Las Cruces on Sonoma Ranch. A burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
