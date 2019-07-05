Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6917
5845 Bataan Memorial West
Las Cruces, NM
Byron "Keith" Molloy

Byron "Keith" Molloy

Las Cruces - Byron "Keith "Malloy, 69. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Mountain View Hospital with his wife and friends by his side. He was born in Harris County, Houston, Texas and resided in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for the past 14 years.

Keith was a Navy Veteran having served a s a Nuclear Plant Operator on Nuclear Submarines during his six plus years of service. After military service, he worked on Nuclear Power Plants, retiring after 40 years of faithful and dedicated service. He was an avid die-hard Steelers fan and thoroughly enjoyed socializing with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Judy Molloy, daughter Karen Molloy-Yocobozzi (Alan), son Michael Keith Molloy (Jamye), grandson Jake Hardy, a brother Allen Kyle Molloy (Barbara), three stepchildren, six step-grandchildren and several extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dan Molloy and Ellen Wheatley, and his form wife Donna.

At his request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place on July 7, 2019 from 3-7 pm at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6917 at 5845 Bataan Memorial West, Las Cruces, NM 88012.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made at www.gofundme.com/42zbf-memorial in memory of Keith Molloy.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 5, 2019
