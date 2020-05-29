Calvin Jenkins
Las Cruces - On May 10, 2020, God received His beloved son and we lost our loving Husband, Father, Papa, Bradda, Uncle, Cousin and Friend, Calvin C. Jenkins.
Calvin was born in 1938 in Honolulu, Hawaii. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S.Navy where he served as a boilerman until he was honorably discharged in 1965. After serving in the Navy, he started his career with the State of California Developmental Centers as a boilerman. He worked his way up and at the time of his retirement, was Chief of Plant Operations III.
In 1957, Calvin married Mae Scarborough and they remained married until her death in 1987. He was lucky enough to find the second love of his life, Dyanne Palmer Rodriguez, whom he married and was happy with for the rest of his life. Cal was a true Hawaiian, living the Aloha Spirit every day. A real Christian, showing love to people from all walks of life, he would joyfully share your good fortune and tenderly share your pain. He loved barbecuing, especially when it involved playing Hawaiian music on his guitar with family and friends. An avid 49er fan, Cal enjoyed watching games from the house he and Dyanne had built. He also loved to travel, whether it was driving his truck or flying to Hawaii.
Calvin was preceded in death by his father George S. Jenkins I, mother Virginia Mary Ann Gandall; sisters, Rosa (Stosa) Villareal, Agnes (Ola) Hunter and brother, George S. (Bradea) Jenkins II.
He is survived by his wife Dyanne; children, Denny, Lori, Karen and Kim; stepchildren Jimmy, Larry and Marie; seventeen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren; sisters, Evangeline (Momi) Han (d. William), Margie Garza (d. Raymond), Edna Louise Scarborough, Mary K. Smith (Gene), Jeanne McCartney (George), Connie Luna (Jimmy); and many nieces and nephews.
Calvin will be laid to rest in the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Cal will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched. We love you so much. Until we meet again....
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
