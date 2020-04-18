|
Cara Allison Lewis
Las Cruces, NM - Cara Allison Lewis was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to on August 20, 1976. Her early education was in both Clint, Texas and Cloudcroft, New Mexico as well as Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. She loved Kim Kelly, her long-term partner in life. She worked for AT&T Yellow pages in El Paso, Texas. She enjoyed her dogs and horses.
Cara is preceded in death by her grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins who were treasured. Cara is survived by Kim Kelly, her brother Craig (Lisa), her sister Christy (Tim) and her nephew Caleb, her parents James Harvey Lewis and Beverly Gunter Lewis and many cousins and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Dona Ana County 4-H or Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary.
Because of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has planned a celebration of life mid-summer in the Sacramento Mountains of New Mexico. At her request, her ashes will be placed in a family cemetery in Weed, New Mexico.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020