Carl Nordwall
Las Cruces - Carl Norman Nordwall, 86, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Carl was born November 20,1932, in Stevenson Flat, Garrison, North Dakota, to Gus and Lenore (Welsh) Nordwall. As a boy he loved roaming the Missouri River Breaks, fishing and swimming in Douglas Creek, and playing with his Welsh cousins.
When Carl was a sixth grader his family moved 20 miles north to the small town of Douglas. There he finished grade and high school. Carl was a farmer at heart, he grew grapes and planted a garden in Athens.
Carl attended Minot State Teachers College and graduated in 1954. He taught English in several North Dakota, Montana and Minnesota high schools.
In 1957 Carl married Joyce Downie, and to that union four children were born, Judith, Thomas, Clay and Jill.
The families' next move would be to Los Alamos, New Mexico, where Carl directed a new project - a Learning Center- for their high school. Carl loaded his family into a VW bus the summer of 1966 and headed for New York to study for and receive his master's degree in Audio Visual Education at Syracuse University. In 1968 Carl began working for Callier Institute for the Deaf in Dallas, Texas.
Carl continued to work in the Irving and Dallas area for several years. He married Bilye Davis in 1974, and then moved to her hometown of Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 1979 to accept a job as librarian of the White Sands school. When Carl married Bilye he gained three stepsons, Robert, Steven and James.
Over the years Carl and Bilye adopted several children. Laurissa, Charla and Michael came to them in October of 1988, Richie in 1994, Suzy and Andy in 1998, and Chanisa in 2009.
Carl was a talented artist, painter, and writer. His life was filled with happy times with his family, and he always loved going back to his most cherished place on earth, North Dakota.
Carl taught high school English until well into his seventies. He simply loved kids and loved learning.
Carl taught English and served as an Audio-Visual Specialist at Las Cruces high school from 1993 to 2004, when he retired. He belonged to the Sons of the American Revolution for several years, until his poor health didn't allow him to attend the meetings.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harold and Earl, and sons James, Richie and Andy.
He is survived by his wife Bilye, sister Bonnie Smith (Warren) of Colfax, WA, children Tom Nordwall of Minot, ND, Judy Carter (Dan) of Carlsbad, NM, Clay Nordwall of Las Cruces, NM, Jill Nordwall of Minot, ND, Robert Davis (Kim), Steven Davis of Las Cruces, NM, Laurissa of Las Cruces, NM , Charla Ellis of Minot, ND, Suzanna and Chanisa of the family home , and numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday July 22, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 21, 2019