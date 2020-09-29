1/1
Carl W. "Bill" Dettmer
Carl W "Bill " Dettmer

Las Cruces - Carl W (Bill) Dettmer born in Emporia, Kansas on Februrary 20, 1934 & of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away at his home on Sunday September 27, 2020.

He is survived by his sister Mary Lou Dettmer (Sharon), wife Peggy Dettmer, his loving children, sons Steven Dettmer (wife Doris), Mike Mosley (wife Kerry), Robert Mosley, daughters Sandra Dettmer, Cindy Caruso, and Rebecca Sanderlin (husband Paul). 10 Grandchildren & 9 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl W Sr. & Velma Dettmer.

Bill retired from Equifax Services after 35 years. He was a Past Master of Aztec Masonic Lodge #3, a member of Scottish Rite, and past patron of Las Cruces #20 Order of Eastern Star. An active member of St Andrew's Epsicopal Church & served on their vestry. He was an avid golfer.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Family has requested in lieu flowers please donate to St. Andrew's Hospitality House 518 N. Alameda, Las Cruces, NM 88005 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
