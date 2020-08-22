Carla Ann Trujillo
Las Cruces - It is with great sadness the family of Carla Anne Trujillo Chavez, 50, announces her passing on August 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born November 25, 1969 in Las Cruces, NM to Charlie and Conception Trujillo and was sister to Edward, Mariano and Anet Trujillo.
Carla was a graduate of Mayfield High School and an Alumni of NMSU, earning her Bachelor and Masters degrees in Social Work and Spanish. She was a Licensed Masters Social Worker (LMSW). Carla contributed and dedicated her expertise and passion to serving vulnerable populations. She held many positions in the community and took pride in her work. Carla most recently was employed as a social worker by Las Cruces Public Schools.
As selfless as Carla was in her professional career, she was even more so in her personal life. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandma, cousin, auntie, niece, and friend. She was unwavering in her faith and believed in the goodness in everyone. Carla's firm belief in God supported her courageous struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Carla was the rock for her children and grandchildren. She set an example for her children and grandchildren that will guide them throughout their lives. Her family was her #1 priority. She will be remembered by her gorgeous and infectious smile as it would light up the room when she entered. Carla was equally beautiful inside and out. She was known to always be fashionably late!! Carla was loved and admired by many and will be forever missed by all the lives she touched.
She is survived by her mother, Concepcion (Octavio), her children, Amery and Charles, grandchildren Nehemiah and Alexa, brothers Edward (Roseann), Mariano (Olga), sister Anet, former husband Larry Chavez, nieces and nephews, Selena, Andy, Jacob, Brianna, Kathy, Chris, Monica, Amanda,and Ava, and too many special family and friends to list.
Carla is preceded in death by her father, Charlie, nephew Michael Trujillo, paternal grandparents Mariano and Genoveva Trujillo, maternal grandparents Jose Moncayo, Carmen Portillo Moncayo, and many special uncles and aunts.
Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Chavez, Eddie, Mariano, Chris Trujillo, Andy, and Jacob Saenz.
A viewing for Carla will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Getz Funeral Home. A second viewing will be held at 9 am, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with a service to follow at 10 am at Las Cruces First, 5605 Bataan Memorial. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery on West Picacho in Las Cruces.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
.