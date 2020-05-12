Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Carla Holzerland
Carla Holzerland


1942 - 2020
Las Cruces - CARLA MARIE HOLZERLAND, age 77, of Las Cruces entered eternal life May 9, 2020. She was born August 1, 1942 in Searcy, Arkansas and moved to Southern California, where she attended school in Covina, California. She then moved to Washington State where she worked for GTE, an electric company, and obtained an AA Degree from Everett Community College. In Everett, Washington she married her husband, Larry Holzerland on December 1, 1990. In over 30 years together they traveled to many locations around the world. After retiring they moved to Ocean Shores, Washington and then in 2006 relocated to Las Cruces. Carla was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and a very proud Red Hat Lady.

Survivors include her husband; son, Shannon C. Dorsett; stepson, Marc S. Holzerland; granddaughter, Mina Holzerland; brother-in- law and sister-in-law Dale and Judy Holzerland, and their children, as well as numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 12 to May 14, 2020
