Carlos Jorge ManchaLas Cruces -It is with heavy hearts; the Mancha family wishes to announce the unexpected passing of Carlos Jorge Mancha as he was called to be with our Lord and Savior. Carlos entered eternal life at the age of 74 on November 7, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1945 in Meoqui, Chihuahua.He graduated from Coalinga High School, California in 1964 and then enrolled in a local community college for two years. After college he felt a calling to serve his country and enlist in the United States Air Force. He enlisting on September 12, 1966 as an Egress Systems Technician and was stationed at Tyndell Air Force Base, Florida. His dedication to detail and hard work led him to earn Staff Sergeant within a few years and was later deployed to Pleiku Air Base, South Vietnam where he honorable served from 1969-1970 at the height of the Vietnam conflict.After his discharge, he worked in construction and subsequently retired as a Superintendent from Smith & Aguirre after 35 years of devoted service.He will be remembered for his love and pride of his boys. He cherished every moment spent with them, his wife and granddaughters, and close friends. The highlight of his life was going on fishing trips with his boys. Upon retiring from Smith & Aguirre, he spent a lot of time surrounded by children as he helped his wife with her home daycare center. He will be profoundly missed by those whose life he touched. He was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.God blessed him with four sons, three beautiful granddaughters and 2 great-grandchildren. Those left to mourn his passing include his wife of 46 years Nancy Mancha, sons Carlos (Alma) Mancha of Phoenix AZ, Mark Mancha of Las Cruces and Michael Mancha of Phoenix AZ, Granddaughters Justice Garcia, Maddisun Mancha and Ava Mancha.He is proceeded in death by his parents Carlos Ventura Mancha and Amalia Mancha, and son, Robert "Bobby" Mancha.At his request, no services will be held, and cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.We are so grateful to our Heavenly Father for blessing our lives with a man of love, faith, kindness, courage, strength, and hard worker. We know we have another beautiful angel above to watch over us.The family extend their appreciation and thanks for all the love and prayers during this very difficult time to the numerous family members and friends who have expressed their support during the time of their loss.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Ave, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005.