Carlos S. Felix
Vado - CARLOS SALAS FELIX, age 91, of Las Cruces and formerly of Vado passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Born November 4, 1927 in Durango, Durango, Mexico to Jose and Francisca Salas Felix, Carlos retired as a farm worker. He was a member of the Catholic Church and a devout Dallas Cowboys Fan,
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-nine years, Juana Ramirez Felix of the family home; five sons, Carlos Felix Jr., Joe Felix (Eva) all of Las Cruces, Jesus Felix (Donna) George Felix (Irma) all of Vado and Robert "Bobby" Felix of Denver, CO; two daughters, Esther Felix also of Vado and Estella Jenkins (David) of California; Other survivor include numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Carlos was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Raymundo Felix in 2008 and his only brother, Alfonso Felix.
Visitation for Mr. Felix will begin at 6 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street in Anthony where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the same church. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the Anthony Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be his family members.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, of Las Cruces
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019