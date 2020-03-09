|
Carlton Lee Evans
Carlton Lee Evans, 82, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 Las Cruces, NM. Carlton was born April 12, 1937 in Las Cruces, NM to Dr. Leland S. and Ruby Carson Evans. He graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1954. He continued his education at Rice University, Hardin Simmons University where he earned his BS in Secondary Education (1960) - Math and New Mexico State University, where he earned is Masters in Mathematics (1968).
Carlton's greatest joy was teaching. He taught mathematics at Las Cruces High School from 1960 to 1969, Adams State College in Alamosa, CO from 1970 to 1978 and NM State University 1979 to 1989. He finished his working career in the private contractor sector and retired in 1999. He was a member of many professional organizations for mathematicians and teachers and contributed to several teaching and mathematics publications.
Carlton is survived by his daughter, Nadine A. Veed (Karl), grandsons Isidro and Gustavo, Colorado Springs, his brother, Robert Evans, Las Cruces, his sister, Shirley Ruth Evans, Manorville, NY, friend and former wife, Lydia Evans, and his companion, Shari Rose. He has many surviving cousins, nieces and nephews.
We will miss his easy smile, great laugh, constant storytelling and incredible singing voice. He was widely regarded as a walking encyclopedia of sports and Las Cruces history.
There are no services planned at this time, however, there will be a Celebration of Life in September. Details will be published near that time.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020