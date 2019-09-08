|
Carlton Shive
Las Cruces - CARLTON SHIVE, passed away peacefully at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice after a brief illness on August 28, 2019, in Las Cruces, New Mexico at the age of 77.
Carlton was born October 5, 1941, in Altus, OK. As a young man, he moved to Las Cruces with his family, and made this beautiful city his home for over sixty years.
Carlton began his career here in the Mesilla Valley working at Stahmann Farms where he learned to speak Spanish and used it every day. He would continue his employment endeavors with International Harvester, Ford Tractor, Elephant Butte Irrigation District and eventually finished his career with Ace Hardware.
Carlton always had an immense artistic ability in which he wanted to share with others. In 1988, he and his wife opened their own construction business Designs by DI-CAR where together, they designed and built many custom homes throughout the Mesilla Valley showing his true artistic talent.
Carlton is survived by his wife Dianne of thirty years, daughter Melissa Shive, step-daughters Heather Nevarez (Jimmy II) and Karri Cordova (Robert), sisters Doris Duncan and Margie Duncan (Sammy), six grandchildren Jimmy Nevarez III (Melanie), Jessica Nevarez, Nathaniel Rodriguez (Cyras), Klarisa Rodriguez, McKailah Hobbs, Chase Cordova and one great-granddaughter Sophie Ziehl. Other survivors include his close friends Mikki, Blu, Ray, Mike, Pam, Dale, Brenda and numerous other friends and family who will truly miss Carlton.
Carlton will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his ability to make everyone laugh. He will also be remembered for his love of nature, animals, camping, fishing, woodworking and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and his new great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank the nursing and medical staff of La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice for providing Carlton and his family with outstanding and compassionate care during his time of need. Per Carlton's wish, cremation has taken place and no services are to follow. In lieu of services, his family would like any monetary donations or flowers be sent in his honor to La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019