Carmen T. Perez
Las Cruces - CARMEN T. PEREZ, age 95 of Las Cruces and formerly of Bayard, entered eternal life Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 2, 1924 in Santa Rita to Daniel and Soledad De La Torre. Mrs. Perez was a homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her daughter, Linda Marquez and husband, Ronald of Las Cruces; her sister, Aurora Jaurequi of Las Vegas, NV; numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cruz Perez; daughter, Eva Polanco; son, Gilbert Perez; grandson, Charlie Polanco; sisters, Esperanza Alvarado and Maria Elena Contreras, and a brother, Daniel De La Torre.
At her request, cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces - 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 22 to May 26, 2020