Carmen T. Yanez
La Mesa - CARMEN T. YAÑEZ, age 103, of La Mesa passed from this life on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 16, 1916 to Severo and Avilia Dunckhorst Trevizo in Mogollon, NM. Carmen was a homemaker and member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include three sons, Antonio Yañez, (Cecilia) of La Mesa, Manuel Yañez (Gloria) of Las Cruces and Robert Yañez (Francisca) of Raleigh, NC; four daughters, Socorro Garcia (Joe) of Mesilla, Elvira Estorga (Alejandro) of Las Cruces, Lupe Bessire of El Paso, TX and Carmen Benford (Cory) of Mesa, AZ; a sister, Avilia Benavidez of El Paso, TX; Other survivors include seventeen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Antonio Yañez; two sons, Alfonso and Arturo Yañez; five brothers and three sisters.
Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 353 Josephine Street in La Mesa where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Carlos Espinoza, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Inurnment of Cremains will follow in the San Jose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations be made in Carmen's memory to San Jose Catholic Church, 353 Josephine Street, La Mesa, NM 88044.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222.
