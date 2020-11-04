Carol Ruth (Nelson) Sharpe



Carol Ruth (Nelson) Sharpe passed away at the age of 80 on November 1, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.



Carol was born on December 11, 1939 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Paul and Goldie Frances (Lupton) Nelson. She grew up in Cheyenne and graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1958. Soon after graduating from high school, Carol married Jerry Lee Sharpe. The couple moved to Middlesboro, Kentucky. Carol relocated back to Cheyenne where she worked as an aide in a nursing home and in the mail room for the Wyoming state government. After her parents passed away, she moved to Las Cruces, where her brother John and his family also live.



Carol was a very personable and caring woman. When asked how she would want to be remembered she said, "I was a Christian and loved God. My wish was to serve God and be helpful to others." This was very true about Carol. When she lived at an assisted living facility in Las Cruces, she often raised issues with management about the care for other residents. She had a good heart and had great concern for others.



Carol's family would like to thank the many caregivers who assisted Carol over the years. The aides who helped her when she was living independently in an apartment, the staff at Del Sol Center, and finally, the doctors and nurses who cared for her in her last days at Memorial General Hospital.



Carol is survived by her children, Jeffrey Sharpe, Stuart Sharpe and Jessica Sharpe Justice; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her brothers, John and Paul Nelson; her sisters-in-law Ella and Helen Nelson; and her nieces and nephews; Mark and Tom Busnardo, Tonya Johnson, Damian Nelson, Eric Nelson, and Lisa Staresina.



A graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, at 3:30 p.m. at the San Albino Church cemetery in Mesilla, New Mexico.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store