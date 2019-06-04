|
|
Carolina A. Padilla
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, CAROLINA ARMIJO PADILLA, age 89, of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 22, 1930 in Las Palomas, NM to Elfego and Delfina Torres Armijo. Mrs. Padilla was a homemaker and a communicant at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include three sons, Lee Padilla (Adela), Art "Tury" Padilla (Lucy), and Elmo Padilla all of Las Cruces; two daughters, Rita Padilla Iturralde also of Las Cruces, Yvette Padilla Muller (J.C.) of Buckeye, AZ. Other survivors include nine grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herman G. Padilla; a grandson, Ray H. Guerra; a granddaughter, Marcia "Marcy" Parra and a great grandson, Keian Padilla.
Visitation for Mrs. Padilla will begin at 9 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 9:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Bishop Emeritus Ricardo Ramirez, C.S.B. officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress where she will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Felix and Elfego Armijo, Max Padilla, Ernesto Chavez, Justin Guerra and Gilbert Sanchez.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 4, 2019