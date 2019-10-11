|
Caroline Layton Thompson
Las Cruces - Caroline Layton Thompson of Las Cruces, NM passed away on Friday, October 4 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. Caroline was born in Galesburg, Illinois on January 14, 1931. Caroline graduated from Purdue University and worked in Audiology and Speech in Hammond, Indiana. She and our father, Frederic C. Thompson went on one date and after the Korean war were then married on June 10, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois. Caroline raised three wonderful children, Chris, Ellen and Edie while our Dad was working different Engineering jobs. Once the family settled in Los Gatos, CA, from prior job sites in Danville and Livermore, CA. Caroline loved being at the beach. They had a small beach house in Aptos where we would spend a great deal of time. Caroline and her friend Alice Ebright started a small company making Sandcastles that once casted eventually sold around the world.
Ellen and Edie learned how to Tie-Dye out of a coffee can and make sand candles from the bonfires on the beach. Caroline started volunteering for lots of interesting jobs. She worked as an Assistant to Senator Hayakawa in both California and Washington, D.C., the FDA in San Francisco, she was a Cub and Scout leader, and volunteered as a teacher at St Andrews Episcopal Church in Saratoga, CA. In 1972, after our Dad was transferred to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on a "single status only" Caroline got a "calling" to move all of us to the UK. So, we packed up and were given one-way tickets to London, Heathrow. Caroline insisted that we get "educated" by driving around the U.K. until we settled in Colinton, Edinburgh Scotland. We eventually returned to Los Gatos after 3 years. Caroline finished her MPA at San Jose State University.
The focus of Caroline's Thesis was Women and Alcohol. She traveled to Scotland and Sweden to speak at International Women's Conferences. Our parents stayed in Los Gatos on and off until the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. It took them almost 2 years to get the house back together and sold. During one of the "on and off" periods, they lived in Houston with another one of our Dad's jobs. They moved to Las Cruces after Houston and then relocated to Athens, Greece when Fred started working at the U.S. Embassy. Caroline would talk vividly about their fun times in Athens. They would take road trips all over Greece, Italy and extensive travel of all surrounding countries. Traveling to different countries and experiencing their culture was Caroline's passion. They have been all around the world many times, but Caroline's favorites were always Japan and Singapore. When Fred took a position at Los Alamos, they made the move to Santa Fe where they resided for 11 years in a beautiful home off Old Santa Fe Trail. Caroline was very active at 2 different Episcopal Churches in Santa Fe and made many friends while there. After 11 years they relocated again, this time to Las Cruces to be near the grandkids. During their later years our parents loved to take cruises. She had an incredible sense of humor just like our Dad. She would make my Dad hold the bumper sticker "I love the Owl Bar in Grill" for photos in places like Iceland, Norway, Alaska, and Turkey. Mom was on a cruise to Norway in June of this year. Fred and Caroline were very gracious to many of their beloved Charities. They started an Endowment at NMSU for the Choir department, they were Benefactors to the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, The , The University of Chicago and many others. Caroline has always been active in the Episcopal Church, including when we were living in Scotland. She was an active member of St. Andrews in Las Cruces at the time of her passing. Towards the end of her life, Mom became very depressed and sad due to the physical condition she was in which had taken her by surprise and her decline was rapid.
Caroline was preceded in death by Frederic C. Thompson (husband), and Clyde H. Layton and Ellen O. Layton (Caroline's parents). Caroline is survived by her 3 children, Frederic C. Thompson Jr (Gisele) of Belaire, MD, Ellen T. Schwartz (Mark) Las Cruces, NM and Edan T. Luschei (Eric) Las Cruces, NM. Caroline is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Church service will take place at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Las Cruces on Saturday October 19th at 10am. Caroline will be laid to rest at The Santa Fe National Cemetery along with her husband of 62 years. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
