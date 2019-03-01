|
|
Carolyn Ann Clark
Las Cruces - Carolyn Ann Clark, known to many of her friends as Carol Ann, ended her journey on this earth under the care of Mesilla Valley Hospice at Casa Bella Assisted Living on February 26, 2019. Carolyn was born on September 27, 1939 in Arkansas and moved to Texas in 1958 where she married Donald Lednicky. She raised a family and worked in education in Houston. She later started her career as a ballroom dance instructor, opening a dance studio in Houston, Dance City USA. In 1990 she moved to Cloudcroft, New Mexico and subsequently married Leon Brown.
Carolyn loved dance of all kinds and was an avid teacher of ballroom dance and participant in dance and artistic activities throughout Texas and New Mexico. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Jones, and brother, Martin Clark, both of Arkansas, and her children Donna Lednicky and her husband Sean Chadwell, of New Orleans, and Lynn Lednicky, of Houston Texas. Carolyn is also survived by two grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexandra Lednicky.
Her warm smile, encouraging voice, and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew her. An informal memorial celebration will be held at Sol Ballroom (200 S. Solano Dr) in Las Cruces from 6 to 8 pm on March 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations be made to USA Dance Las Cruces NM (Chapter #5058) or to memorial activities at Sol Ballroom.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019