|
|
Carolyn Ann Curl (Barreras)
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Carolyn Ann Curl (Barreras), age 62, of Las Cruces, NM, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. Born to Ruben and Aurelia Barela Barreras in Las Cruces on November 9, 1956. Carol worked as a Sales Manager in retail sales
Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Eric Barreras and his wife Leslie of Gilroy, CA and Steven Curl of Phoenix, AZ; a daughter, Ashley Amaral of Las Cruces; three brothers, Alex Barreras and his wife Stella, Ruben Barreras and his wife Candi and Martin Barreras all of Las Cruces; three sisters, Rita McFarland, Patsy Estrada and her husband Ronnie, all also of Las Cruces, Margaret Smith and her companion Michael of Austin, TX. Other survivors include six grandchildren, Maddie Rose, Sidney Grace and Andrew Barreras, Stone Curl, Kaylah and Elijah Valenzuela. Additionally, Carol had numerous nieces and nephews, including but not limited to Jessica Estrada and Chastidy Barreras, who both had a special bond with her. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Anita Barreras, and her aunt Erma Merlano.
Those that were privileged enough to know Carol were blessed in many ways. Her love was abundant, and she worked tirelessly to make sure her children had everything they needed. Not wanted but needed. Her generosity extended to anyone blessed to know her. Life for her was not easy by any measure, but you would not have known otherwise by the way she approached life. She's our hero and always will be. When we meet again, and I know we will - she'll have a hug, a joke or a backgammon board waiting for us. We love you SO much mommy and we hope you know how many people you impacted along your journey to make the world a better place. We'll do our best to continue your selfless service.
- Your loving kids, Eric, Steven and Ashley.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10 AM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, in Las Cruces, NM. Inurnment of Cremains will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Columbarium, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 18, 2019