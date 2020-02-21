|
|
Carrie Letterle
Las Cruces - Carrie Letterle 57, died February 12, 2020 at her home in Las Cruces, NM after a long history of illness. Carrie was surrounded by family when she passed.
She was born August 15, 1963 in Honolulu, HI and married Steven Letterle June 25, 1982.
She is survived by her three children; Nicole Letterle, Amanda Day, Kristopher Letterle, and step-son Brad Letterle, as well as her mother Diane Nichols and siblings Kim Ayann, Lesli Gomez, and Matt Holcomb.
Carrie was a long-time member of USBC, bowling in several leagues until her health would not permit. She then began playing a family game called Wahoo and we are sure that she is hosting game night with the angels in heaven.
There will be no funeral service by her request.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020